Korea Investment CORP Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 14.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Pool by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Pool by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pool by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $354.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $295.95 and a 52-week high of $423.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pool

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.