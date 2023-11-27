Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 559.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2,861.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Stock Performance

KKR stock opened at $69.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.87. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.78%.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Profile

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

