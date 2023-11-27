Kellanova (NYSE:K) Holdings Reduced by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,049 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE K opened at $53.74 on Monday. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $4,035,486.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,631,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,873,063.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $38,149,230 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

