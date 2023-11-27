Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Target Price to C$63.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$67.40.

BNS stock opened at C$60.13 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$55.20 and a 52 week high of C$74.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.21.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported C$1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.01. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of C$8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1887694 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

