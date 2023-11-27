JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,010,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 65,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 33,511 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $49.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

