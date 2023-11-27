JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,095,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,370 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.09% of Encompass Health worth $209,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 66.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Encompass Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

NYSE EHC opened at $66.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

