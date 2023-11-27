JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 26,039 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,567,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,039 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.34% of Brookfield worth $187,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $799,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $37,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $748,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN stock opened at $34.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $47.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently -933.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BN. CIBC cut their price objective on Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

