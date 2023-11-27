JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $194.58 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 316,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.28% of Zebra Technologies worth $194,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $228.92 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $351.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.14.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

