JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) to Neutral

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded NanoString Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

Shares of NSTG opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.05 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 102.44% and a negative return on equity of 548.25%. Equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 38.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 139,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

