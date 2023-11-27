Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,165.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on JMPLY
Johnson Matthey Price Performance
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Matthey
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 10-year yield is below 4.5%…these dividend growth yields aren’t
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Home prices expected to drop, but homebuilders remain strong
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Is there money hiding under these 2 mattress stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.