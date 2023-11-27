Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,165.00.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on JMPLY

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Shares of JMPLY opened at $40.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.51. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $58.67.

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.