John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in John Wiley & Sons by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner acquired 16,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $501,961.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at $779,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other John Wiley & Sons news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner purchased 16,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $501,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,632.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Dobson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at $389,947.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $30.34 on Monday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $451.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -132.08%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

