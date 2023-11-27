Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,105,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,396 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.88% of Jacobs Solutions worth $131,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 101.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on J. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $885,311.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,316,079.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,394. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

J opened at $123.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $141.16.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

