Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,568,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 832,974 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,002,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 37.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 27,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,399.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IOVA. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

IOVA opened at $5.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.36.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

