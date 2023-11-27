Intuit (INTU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Intuit to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intuit Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $564.07 on Monday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $370.62 and a twelve month high of $571.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a PE ratio of 66.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $522.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 833.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

