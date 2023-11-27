Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 4,900 ($61.30) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ITRK. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 4,973 ($62.22) to GBX 5,055 ($63.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,563.75 ($57.10).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intertek Group

Intertek Group Price Performance

Intertek Group Company Profile

Shares of LON:ITRK opened at GBX 3,989 ($49.91) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,746 ($46.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,549 ($56.91). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,989.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,133.64. The firm has a market cap of £6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,179.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61.

(Get Free Report)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.