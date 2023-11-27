International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Holdings Lowered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after buying an additional 64,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,238,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in International Seaways by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,023,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,613,000 after purchasing an additional 94,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Seaways by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,449,000 after purchasing an additional 56,497 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 10.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,913,000 after purchasing an additional 103,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,438.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $246,985. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $47.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.52. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $53.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.09.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $241.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.03 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 55.45%. Analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INSW shares. StockNews.com lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

