Insider Buying: Trifast plc (LON:TRI) Insider Buys £100,033.36 in Stock

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) insider Serena Lang purchased 137,032 shares of Trifast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £100,033.36 ($125,151.21).

Trifast Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of TRI stock opened at GBX 76.40 ($0.96) on Monday. Trifast plc has a 12-month low of GBX 46.70 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 93.50 ($1.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.21. The firm has a market cap of £103.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2,546.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Trifast alerts:

Trifast Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trifast

About Trifast

(Get Free Report)

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.