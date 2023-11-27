InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.36% of InMode worth $11,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INMD. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $68,427,000 after purchasing an additional 840,821 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,012,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in InMode by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the first quarter valued at about $17,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.25. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INMD. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

