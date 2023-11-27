Inceptionr LLC Takes $253,000 Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,729 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBOC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in International Bancshares by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $45.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.95. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $53.22.

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $1,433,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,442,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,896,043.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

