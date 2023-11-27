Inceptionr LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATKR. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Atkore by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.
Atkore Stock Performance
ATKR stock opened at $132.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.14. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.90 and a 12 month high of $164.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Atkore Company Profile
Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.
