Inceptionr LLC Takes $161,000 Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 748.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

VIAV stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.95. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 806.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.63 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $71,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $71,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,898 shares in the company, valued at $985,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $139,795.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,603 shares of company stock valued at $266,240 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

