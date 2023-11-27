Inceptionr LLC Sells 33,813 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Inceptionr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,813 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,311,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $9.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $338.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.49 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 26.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

