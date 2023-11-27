Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 6,122 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,122 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 14,851,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,681,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,157,000 after purchasing an additional 140,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,793,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,575,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,018,000 after purchasing an additional 206,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $26.86 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $27.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter.

LSXMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

