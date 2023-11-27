Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 5,820 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capri by 9.1% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 3.9% in the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Capri by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Capri by 26.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Capri by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Capri Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $49.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $69.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.