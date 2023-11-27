Inceptionr LLC Invests $219,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $1,083,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $1,001,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.8 %

Albemarle stock opened at $126.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.99 and its 200-day moving average is $186.30. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

