Inceptionr LLC Invests $172,000 in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,646 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 89.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 70.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 191,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 79,136 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 171,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 407.3% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 359,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 288,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $17.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 633.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DEI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.91.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

