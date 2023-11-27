Inceptionr LLC Buys Shares of 14,339 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.04.

HST stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

