Inceptionr LLC Acquires New Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,554 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,025,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,850 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy



Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

