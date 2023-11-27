Ilika (LON:IKA) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ilika (LON:IKA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 120 ($1.50) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Ilika stock opened at GBX 44 ($0.55) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 39.05. The company has a market cap of £69.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -880.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Ilika has a 1 year low of GBX 22.50 ($0.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 72 ($0.90).

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

