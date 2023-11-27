Huntington National Bank Trims Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,807 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,804,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,801,000 after acquiring an additional 621,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $1,583,609,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,683,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,642,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,910,000 after acquiring an additional 310,191 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY stock opened at $87.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.