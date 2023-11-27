Huntington National Bank Trims Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 293,759 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,104,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $21,199,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter.

VDE opened at $119.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.60 and a 200 day moving average of $118.91. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

