Huntington National Bank Sells 6,920 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 56.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 24.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in OGE Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in OGE Energy by 371.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after acquiring an additional 356,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.03. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $945.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.4182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.29%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

