Huntington National Bank Sells 1,158 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,204 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $71.17 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $72.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

