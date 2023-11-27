Huntington National Bank Sells 1,049 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,690,000 after purchasing an additional 555,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,201,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,842 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:YUMC opened at $44.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.86. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC boosted their target price on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

