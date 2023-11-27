Huntington National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Neogen were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the first quarter worth about $35,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEOG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th.

Neogen Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NEOG opened at $16.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -153.27 and a beta of 1.08. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.10 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Neogen

In other Neogen news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $30,077.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,061.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $334,100 and have sold 4,859 shares valued at $75,823. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Neogen

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.