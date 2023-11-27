Huntington National Bank Reduces Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 14.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 46.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 36,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TAP opened at $59.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.19. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.61%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

