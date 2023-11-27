Huntington National Bank Purchases 306 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Penumbra by 9.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Penumbra by 13.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Penumbra by 172.2% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 93.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Penumbra by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.25.

Penumbra Price Performance

NYSE PEN opened at $232.90 on Monday. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $180.93 and a one year high of $348.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.62 and a 200 day moving average of $270.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $270.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.02 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $159,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,029,871.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $159,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,029,871.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 444 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.66, for a total value of $128,165.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,458 shares in the company, valued at $420,866.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,090 shares of company stock worth $5,664,240. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

