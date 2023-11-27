Huntington National Bank Lowers Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $679,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PPL by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 899,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 26,789 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in PPL by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Up 0.3 %

PPL stock opened at $26.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

Get Our Latest Report on PPL

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.