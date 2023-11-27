Huntington National Bank Has $442,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC opened at $186.05 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.87 and its 200 day moving average is $189.74.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

