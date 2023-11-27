Huntington National Bank Has $421,000 Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $51.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.19. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $51.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Argus began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

