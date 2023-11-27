Huntington National Bank Has $334,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 37.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

