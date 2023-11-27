Huntington National Bank Has $333,000 Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 0.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $768,719,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,598,000 after purchasing an additional 96,840 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,508,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,501,000 after purchasing an additional 110,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ResMed by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,260,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,477,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RMD opened at $152.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.33 and a 200-day moving average of $181.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $243.52.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,525. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

