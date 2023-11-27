Huntington National Bank Decreases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Fortive by 95,666.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,629,389,000 after purchasing an additional 88,571,169 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,708 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,798,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $193,761,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $67.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day moving average of $72.31. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fortive Increases Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

