Huntington National Bank Decreases Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Toro were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Toro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Toro by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Toro by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Toro by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Toro by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Price Performance

Shares of TTC opened at $84.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.09.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. Toro’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Toro

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.