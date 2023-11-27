Huntington National Bank Buys 1,239 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,242 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 231,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $16.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 2.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

