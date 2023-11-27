Huntington National Bank Acquires 1,291 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 74.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $306,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,344,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,478,000 after purchasing an additional 316,961 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $28,750,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,825,000 after purchasing an additional 995,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.1 %

DAL opened at $36.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average is $39.71.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

