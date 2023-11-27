Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,529,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 583,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Huntington Bancshares worth $145,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,628,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,510,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

HBAN stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

