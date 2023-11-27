Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,296 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

