Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,984,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,114,487 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 1.78% of Lumen Technologies worth $41,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 41.4% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 210,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 61,693 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 211,701 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,352,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,274 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LUMN opened at $1.27 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUMN. UBS Group cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lumen Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Fowler acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,253.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Fowler acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,253.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,134.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,570,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,000. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.