Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 18,603 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,603 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.14% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $39,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $606,738,000 after acquiring an additional 48,047 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,425,000 after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $353.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $360.14 and a 200 day moving average of $369.55. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.82 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

